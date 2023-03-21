Thunderstorms damage wheat crops across UP, MP, Punjab; more rains predicted – 5 points

Weather Updates Today: A weather system over Northern India is expected to bring more rain in National Capital Delhi along with adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, latest IMD forecast said today. As the thunderstorms bring the mercury down, here are the latest predictions and impact of the unseasonal March rains:

1: March, 2023 has beaten the rain records of the past three years. Latest IMD data suggest that Delhi witnessed 6.6 mm precipitation in just three hours on Monday. This was the highest rainfall that the National Capital has experienced in the last three years. Over ten flights were diverted to Lucknow and Jaipur due to Monday thunderstorm. Experts say that the weather system that caused the thunderstorm on Monday is known as the ‘squall line’. In simple terms, it means merger of two cloud masses. This weather system was registered over Haryana’s Jhajhar.

2: Latest IMD prediction says that Hapur, Siyana of Uttar Pradesh will see thunderstorm on Tuesday. Meerut, Hastinapur and Bijanur are likely to witness intense rainfall. Storm-like weather system is active over Rampur and Moradabad in UP, IMD says. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

3: Meanwhile, the Centre has said that several states are reporting damage to wheat crops. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, which are the major wheat producing states, have reported crop damages. However, the Centre says that the ground report is yet to be submitted by the states. Wheat is the main rabi crop, harvesting of which has started in some parts of the country. Mustard and chickpeas are other major rabi crops. The government has projected a record wheat output of 112.2 million tonnes for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June).

4: Apart from North India, Western parts of the country are also experiencing rains. Unseasonal rains have thrown life out of gear for Mumbai and other surrounding areas. Satellite cities like Thane, Mira-Bhayander, and Vasai-Virar too received a spell of heavy showers in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department attributed the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell.

5: Thunderstorm and lightning may to continue over Sikkim, West Bengal during next 72 hours, the IMD says.

(With inputs from PTI)