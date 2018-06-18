Thunderstorm, rain alert: Summer respite for Delhi-NCR; fresh IMD warning for several states

New Delhi: A tree fall on a road in a thunderstorm, in New Delhi on Saturday, June 09, 2018. The dust storm followed by rains and thunderstorm brought much needed respite to the capital city which was under the spell of hot and humid weather. (PTI Photo)

Thunderstorm, rain alert: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast light rains and thundershowers accompanied by strong gusty winds during the day in Delhi-NCR. The IMD has also issued warnings for several other states. On Monday, Delhites woke up to overcast skies with the IMD forecasting light rains during the day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year. Humidity was recorded at 60 per cent, Met department said. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 36.8 and 28.2 degrees respectively.

IMD has also issued fresh warnings for several other states.In its morning bulletin, IMD said:

Heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan & Goa and Sub­ Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Punjab, North Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Tamilnadu, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Heat wave conditions are very likely at some places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two pockets over Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Charan Singh of MeT Department told ANI: “Expect thunderstorm & rain in some parts of North-West India. Not much rain is expected in Delhi-NCR region. Temperaturre will come down by 2-3 degree celsius in some parts of northern India. Heat wave will continue in states like Bihar, Jharkhand & Odisha.”