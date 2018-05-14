Thunderstorm kills 53 in India: What led to the devastation and what you can expect in next 48 hours

Express photo (Gajendra Yadav)

At least 53 people were killed and 65 injured in the thunderstorms across India on Sunday. The storm that pounded the region 10 days after it claimed at least 100 lives in UP and Rajasthan. The storm that lashed Delhi on Sunday killed one person while there were reports of trees falling from many parts of the city. Transport services were also hit with flight operations from and to the city severely affected. 40 flights were diverted from Delhi airport and metro services were also severely affected and services were suspended for an hour.

Wind speeds at 109 km/h also caused power outages in many parts of the city. The Delhi police, till 7.30 pm, received 189 calls regarding fallen poles, fallen trees and fallen tins.

Express photo by Premnath Pandey

In UP, at least 39 people died and 53 injured while West Bengal reported 4 deaths. Nine deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh.

UP government has ordered for compensation to all the victims in the next 24 hours.

What caused the thunderstorm?

The principal reason for the prevailing thunderstorms in India is the western disturbance, which is a natural process and periodically travels from west to east across south-west Asia (Iran, Iraq, western Asia) to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

It originates from the Mediterranean region and brings rains to the western part of the Indian subcontinent. It is driven by westerlies, winds from west direction, and is non-monsoonal in nature.

On Sunday IMD said that the western disturbance created the situation for a thunderstorm in India. The pressure is prevailing over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring areas and a fresh disturbance is approaching the western part of Himalayas.

Alert for next 48 hours

According to the India Meteorological Department, the next two days will see rain and thunderstorm, but with a lower intensity. Isolated or scattered instances of rain or thunderstorm over the adjoining areas of the region are likely in the next 34 hours. On Sunday, the temperature of 40 degrees was recorded in many parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh.