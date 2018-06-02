Thunderstorm in UP: 15 killed, 9 injured in Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal; dust storms likely in Delhi NCR

Thunderstorm and lightning claimed 15 lives across several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. Nine people were also injured in the storm in Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha and Sambhal districts last night.

Thunderstorm and lightning claimed 15 lives across several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. Nine people were also injured in the storm in Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha and Sambhal districts last night. This comes just 3 days after 15 people died and 10 were injured in another horrific incident of thunderstorm in UP. While six persons were killed in Unnao in incidents of thunderstorm and lightning; three persons died in Raebareli, and two each in Kanpur, Pilibhit and Gonda districts. On Monday, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh even as heat wave continued to prevail in the state.

The national capital and NCR region also received some respite from the hot and sultry weather. The dust storm hit Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad. A few flights were also diverted due to the dust storm, sources at the IGI Airport said. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Met issued storm warnings as the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

“The sky was mainly clear in the morning. However, there is a possibility of dust storms and thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening,” an India Meteorological Department official forecast for the National Capital Region said. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 54 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature on Friday settled at 42 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

On May 2-3, a storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states. Uttar Pradesh was the worst hit, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district. At least 18 people lost their lives in the thunderstorm that struck on May 9 and May 10. Fifty-one people died in similar incidents on May 14.

As per PTI, the death toll due to thunderstorm and lightning in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had reached 124 in May first week. At least 73 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh, 35 killed in Rajasthan, eight in Telangana, six in Uttarakhand and two in Punjab. More than 300 injured in five states due to thunderstorm and lightning in May first week.