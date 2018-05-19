Thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR LIVE Updates: Duststorm hits Noida, Greater Noida, other parts of North India

Thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR LIVE: The IMD has issued a warning. (Representational Image)

Thunderstorm in Delhi NCR LIVE: A duststorm hit North India along with the National Capital Region on Saturday afternoon. The storm came hours after the India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorm with strong winds and rain over places in and around Narnol, Bawal, Alwar, Rewari, Kosli, Mahendargarh, Bhiwari, Hodal, Palwal and Sohna on Saturday. Apart from these areas, a dust storm was also witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida region. Strong winds exceeding 80 kilometres per hour are likely to accompany the thunderstorm in the next few hours. “Thunderstorm with rain would occur over many places of Delhi and Mahendragarh, Kosli, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida and Greater Noida by evening,” the IMD added. There are no reports of damage to life and property because of this duststorm yet.

Here are Thunderstorm in Delhi NCR LIVE Updates:

– Earlier this month, Delhi was hit by a massive dust storm, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply. It was the second such storm to hit the national capital. The storm was followed by rain and lightning in which two people had lost their lives.

– On Friday, the Met department forecast that the southwest monsoon would hit the Kerala coast on May 29, three days before its normal onset date. “The southwest monsoon is expected to set over Kerala on May 29 with a modelled error of plus or minus four days,” the IMD said. The normal onset date for the monsoon to hit Kerala is June 1.