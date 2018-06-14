Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert: MeT department issues fresh warning for different regions in India

Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert: While some regions are expected to receive mild thunderstorm & rain, isolated places in the state of Assam & Meghalaya is expected to receive very heavy rain today. (Photo: PTI)

Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert: The India Meteorological Department (MeT) has issued a fresh warning for different regions in India over the next couple of days. While talking about the weather in the state of Uttarakhand, Bikram Singh, Director of MeT Department, Dehradun said, “The temperature will come down & you’ll see mild thunderstorm & rain in some regions. We can see squall in areas like Nainital, Dehradun & Haridwar. In some upper areas, people can witness hailstorm too.”

While some regions are expected to receive mild thunderstorm & rain, isolated places in the state of Assam & Meghalaya is expected to receive very heavy rain today. Other places that are expected to receive heavy rain today include the coastal Karnataka and Kerala, isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and south interior Karnataka along with isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura and Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, isolated places over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and interior Tamil Nadu are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds today. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea at different regions as rough to very rough sea conditions are likely today. These regions include- Karnataka-Kerala coasts, Maharashtra – Gujarat coast, Tamil Nadu coast, Lakshadweep coast, Odisha-West Bengal coasts and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

According to a PTI report, on June 15, isolated places over, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and north Tamil Nadu is expected to witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning. While isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, coastal Karnataka and Kerala along with Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rain.