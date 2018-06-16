Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert in UP: Dust storm, gusty wind likely to hit Lucknow, Barabanki, among others today

Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert in UP today! (Photo: PTI)

Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert in UP: Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with rain/dust storm/gusty wind over the next three hours today. According to the meteorological department, in the next three hours UP’s Sitapur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Bahraich among other adjoining areas will witness a change in the weather. The IMD also forecasted that isolated places of western and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness rain or thunderstorm tomorrow.

While isolated areas in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be hit by thunderstorm or dust storm accompanied with gusty winds, the western part of the state will witness thunderstorm coupled with squall on June 17, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The day temperatures in several parts of the state like Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur and Moradabad divisions were above normal yesterday. According to a report by PTI, Etawah and Fatehgarh were the hottest places after recording a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

While in Uttar Pradesh, the temperature seems to be rising rapidly, the weather condition of Delhi-NCR is deteriorating with the increase in the pollution levels. For the fifth day in a line, the air quality in the national capital remains severe. According to PTI, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research Institute (SAFAR) earlier today said that the pollution level that dipped to “severe plus” state is slowly reducing due to the dispersion of pollutants. A dip in the air quality level was noted on Tuesday due to dust storms in western India, particularly Rajasthan, which increased coarser particles in the air, the Central Pollution Control Board said. As for today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the national capital could witness a cloudy day with the possibility of thundershowers.