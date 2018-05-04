Thunderstorm, dust storm: Home Ministry issues fresh alert to 24 states – Here are top developments

Thunderstorm, dust storm: Home Ministry issues fresh alert to 24 states. (Representative Image/Reuters)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a fresh warning to West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the possible thunderstorm and squall in the next 24 hours. The ministry also issued a warning of a thunderstorm to other 20 states.

According to the Home Ministry, thunderstorm accompanied with squall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and Sub Himalayan West Bengal. Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. The Home Ministry also issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gangetic West Bengal. The Ministry further alerted the states- Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim of thunderstorm accompanied with squall at isolated places.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 124 across five states and over 300 injured due to thunderstorm and lightning in the last two days.

Top Developments:

– The maximum number of casualty was reported from Uttar Pradesh where 73 people were killed and 91 others were injured.

– Most of the deaths in U.P took place in Agra.

– In Rajasthan, so far 35 people were killed and 206 injured.

– In Telangana, eight people were killed while six people killed in Uttarakhand and two in Punjab

– Around 100 people were injured in Telangana, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

– According to Met Department, “Thunderstorm activity is common in this weather. Certain meteorological conditions favour severity of the storms, right now conditions are favourable. North-west and northeast region and southern peninsular area expected to see thunderstorm activity alerts issued.”