Thunderstorms lash Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand: 46 killed, over 30 injured; Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

As many as 46 people have died and over two dozen were injured after thunderstorm struck several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday. According to news agency ANI, 15 people have died in Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar and Jharkhand, the told stands at 19 and 12, respectively.

According to a UP government official, of the 15 deaths, six were reported from Unnao district. They were struck by lightning on Monday night. Two deaths were reported each in Kanpur and Rae Bareli. Five persons are also said to have suffered injuries. The official said that concerned DMs have been asked to reach out to the victims and ensure financial assistance are delivered to their families within 24 hours.

The Met department has predicted that heavy thunderstorm accompanied by rainfall is likely to lash many regions including Bundelkhand, several western and eastern districts in the next 24 hours. Capital Lucknow and neighbouring areas like Kanpur, Kannauj, Etawah, Mainpuri, Agra, Meerut and Moradabad also likely to witness heavy rainfall.

In Bihar, the toll mounted to 19 today morning. A tleast 12 people have lost their lives in the southern part of the state, besides heavy damages caused to public amenities. In Gaya, 4 people were killed whereas 5 died in neighbouring Aurangabad. Two people were reported killed in Nawada. In Munger, three people died in havoc triggered by the untimely thunderstorm. In Katihar, three members of a family died.

Principal Secretary of Bihar Disaster Management Department Pratyaya Amrit informed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to families of the victims. He said that relief operations are underway in affected areas and assured that normalcy will be restored soon.

In neighbouring Jharkhand, 12 people have lost their lives and at least 28 others were injured. Several trees were uprooted in the capital city of Ranchi due to the sudden hailstorm. The IMD has predicted thunderstorm in the state until June 12 when monsoon is expected to hit the state.

According to news reports, the number of maximum causalities was reported in Bokaro where 8 people have died. In Khunti, 6 persons were killed whereas in Ranchi 2 persons died. In Ramgarh, two persons were killed and one death was reported in Palamu, Hazaribagh and Lohardaga each.

Power supply remained disrupted in Ranchi and other areas as a result of the thunderstorm which continued for the second day on Monday. The supply of water in residential areas was also severely hit. At RIMS, doctors had to postpone the operation of at least 30 patients due to non-availability of power and water. The power supply was restored in the city after a gap of 30 hours. According to government figures, 43 people have lost their lives in the state this month in incidents related to thunderstorm so far.

Earlier this month, around 170 people were killed when high intensity dust storm had hit the northern states.