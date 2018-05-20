Thunderstorm alert today LIVE: IMD issues warning for 15 states

IMD issues warning for 15 states. (Reuters)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned that a thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds would hit isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. The alert has also been issued for 15 other states namely- Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, South interior part of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and northeastern states like- Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura. It also predicted a heavy rainfall in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The Met office also warned that a dust storm or thunderstorm would hit isolated places in Rajasthan while heat wave conditions will continue in parts of Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh. Earlier this month, an intense thunderstorm had left more than 80 people dead, with the highest being reported in Uttar Pradesh.

Check Dust storm, Thunderstorm LIVE Updates:

– The IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) also issued a forecast of the weather for the next five days. An alert for the thunderstorm with gusty winds has been issued till May 23, 2018. Heavy rainfall will continue in parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu while heat wave conditions will continue to prevail in parts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh.