Thunderstorm alert today LIVE: IMD issues warning for 15 states, one Union Territory

TIMD issues warning for 15 states, one Union Territory.

Thunderstorm alert today LIVE: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned that a thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds would hit several places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Lakshadweep. It also predicted a heavy rainfall in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra’s Vidarbha.

What is ‘Thunderstorm’?

The Met office also warned that states like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will witness heavy rainfall while the dust storm or thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and western part of Madhya Pradesh. Earlier this month, an intense thunderstorm had left more than 80 people dead, with the highest being reported in Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorm alert: IMD issues warning for 15 states for next five days

– According to Skymet, Maharashtra’s Bramhapuri is the hottest city in India with a maximum temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius.

– Parts of Karnataka is set to receive heavy rainfall. Rains are likely to take place at Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Chitradurga, Madikeri, Shimoga, Udupi and Uttar Kannada, says Skymet.

– The IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) also issued a forecast of the weather for the next four days. An alert for a thunderstorm with gusty winds has been issued till May 23, 2018. Heavy rainfall will continue in parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while heat wave conditions will continue to prevail in parts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh.