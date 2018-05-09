Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Heavy rain in parts of Karnataka on election day, says IMD’s weather forecast

India Meterological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rain in Karnataka. (Reuters)

Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka will likely witness heavy rain on May 12, the day when polling for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 will take place in the state. Earlier, the IMD had predicted thunderstorm will hit Delhi and surrounding area on Tuesday. However, the national Capital escaped the thunderstorm. Today, Thunderstorm accompanies with squall is expected at isolated places over Jharkhand, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Check Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates:

12.04 pm: Thunderstorms accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-70 kmph) and hail are very likely to hit at isolated places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

11.55 am: Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely to hit at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, South interior Karnataka, North coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu And Kerala.

11.52 am: IMD has issued warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal and south-Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.