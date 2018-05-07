Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Storm in north India, rains in Haryana, weather forecast today; all details

Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: India Meteorological Department has issued further warning of thunderstorms in the country. (PTI)

Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Days after thunderstorm wreaked havoc in west Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 124 people and injuring more than 300, the India Meteorological Department has issued further warning of thunderstorm along with heavy rains. IMD has issued warnings especially for the people of eastern and northern parts of the country. Several Northern states are already facing the wrath of stormy weather. Shimla received a rainfall of 9mm on Saturday, dropping the temperature by three to five degrees. Following the warning of thunderstorms accompanied with squall at isolated places in Haryana between May 7 and May 8., the state government has decided to close all private and government schools for these two days.

Here are LIVE updates about storm in north India, rains in Haryana, weather forecast today:

– Chandigarh gets early morning rains: Rains were witnessed in Chandigarh early morning. Some private schools have announced closure for two days.

-Eastern states warned of thunderstorm: The IMD has issued warnings of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places over Odisha and West Bengal on May 7. West bengal could see thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds till May 10.

-Heat waves likely to prevail over Vidarbha: The IMD has issued warnings of heat waves which might prevail over Vidarbha till May 10. Southern states could also see the wreath of thunderstorms.

-The intensity of these thunderstorms may not be like the previous thunderstorm that hit western Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh.