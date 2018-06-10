Thunderstorm alert LIVE: IMD issues fresh warning for Delhi-NCR, several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning Delhi-NCR.

Thunderstorm alert LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning Delhi-NCR. The IMD has said thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is expected today in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

On June 10, thunderstorm with a speed up to 70-80 kmph hit Delhi NCR region, affecting metro and flight services. A total of 27 flights were diverted in Delhi due to rain and dust storm between 5 pm and 6 pm on Saturday. Due to sudden dust storm and rain around 5 pm, there were a few cases of track circuit signalling drop reported on Line 1 (Red Line) and Line 3 (Blue Line) and external object striking overhead electrification near Janakpuri East.