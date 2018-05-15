Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Gusty winds, rain likely in next two hours in Narnaul, Alwar, Bharatpur, Mathura and Agra

(Representational Image/ Reuters)

Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Another alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting another thunderstorm which will hit various parts of North India. IMD said that thunderstorm with gusty winds and rain is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Narnaul, Alwar, Bharatpur, Mathura and Agra during the next two hours. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Met office said that in coastal areas, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior parts of south Karnataka, north Tamil Nadu and Kerala will also see thunderstorm activity. Northeastern part of India is also expected to experience some activity.

Earlier on Sunday, an intense thunderstorm had left more than 80 people dead, with the highest being reported in Uttar Pradesh (51).

Thunderstorm LIVE Updates:

5:27 PM: Earlier, in West Bengal, five deaths were reported from Howrah district, while two deaths each from West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas and Nadia districts and one from Murshidabad district, as per PTI reports.