​​​
  3. Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Gusty winds, rain likely in next two hours in Narnaul, Alwar, Bharatpur, Mathura and Agra

Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Gusty winds, rain likely in next two hours in Narnaul, Alwar, Bharatpur, Mathura and Agra

Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Another alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting another thunderstorm which will hit various parts of North India.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2018 5:29 PM
thunderstorm, dust storm, lightining, north india, India, summer 2018, weather news (Representational Image/ Reuters)

Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Another alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting another thunderstorm which will hit various parts of North India. IMD said that thunderstorm with gusty winds and rain is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Narnaul, Alwar, Bharatpur, Mathura and Agra during the next two hours. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Met office said that in coastal areas, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior parts of south Karnataka, north Tamil Nadu and Kerala will also see thunderstorm activity. Northeastern part of India is also expected to experience some activity.

Earlier on Sunday, an intense thunderstorm had left more than 80 people dead, with the highest being reported in Uttar Pradesh (51).

Thunderstorm LIVE Updates:

5:27 PM: Earlier, in West Bengal, five deaths were reported from Howrah district, while two deaths each from West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas and Nadia districts and one from Murshidabad district, as per PTI reports.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top