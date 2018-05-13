​​​
  3. Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; here’s IMD warning about other states

Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; here’s IMD warning about other states

Thunderstorm alert: Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. As per IMD, several regions of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds today.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2018 5:10 PM
(Image: ANI)

Thunderstorm alert: Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. As per IMD, several regions of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds today. While parts of Rajasthan is expected to witness dust storm. Thunderstorm over these hilly areas and its subsequent effect on plains in north India are due to a new western disturbance.

The thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are also likely to take place in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. Several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan will witness heatwave conditions.

Top developments:

05.07 pm: Skies in Haryana’s Faridabad turn dark as strong winds and dust storm hit the region.

 

(Image: ANI)


05.00 pm: Strong winds accompanied with duststorm hit Delhi-NCR this evening.

(Image: ANI)

04.50 pm: Strong winds hit Haryana’s Gurugram this afternoon.


04.40 pm:  The Met office of Uttarakhand has issued weather warning for the next five days in the state. Moderate rainfall accompanied with the thunderstorm is likely to hit the state today and tomorrow. The Met office also predicted of very light rain or thunderstorm at isolated places on May 15, May 16 and May 17.

(Image: Website)


04.30 pm: The Met office has also released the rainfall forecast of several states for the next five days.

(Image: Website)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top