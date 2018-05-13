Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; here’s IMD warning about other states

(Image: ANI)

Thunderstorm alert: Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. As per IMD, several regions of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds today. While parts of Rajasthan is expected to witness dust storm. Thunderstorm over these hilly areas and its subsequent effect on plains in north India are due to a new western disturbance.

The thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are also likely to take place in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. Several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan will witness heatwave conditions.

Top developments:

– 05.07 pm: Skies in Haryana’s Faridabad turn dark as strong winds and dust storm hit the region.

#WATCH: Skies in Faridabad turn dark as strong winds & dust storm hit the region. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/VRDn8AsGIP — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2018



– 05.00 pm: Strong winds accompanied with duststorm hit Delhi-NCR this evening.

– 04.50 pm: Strong winds hit Haryana’s Gurugram this afternoon.

#WATCH: Weather took a turn in Gurugram as strong winds hit the city this afternoon. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/XMvvLbv3ZZ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2018



– 04.40 pm: The Met office of Uttarakhand has issued weather warning for the next five days in the state. Moderate rainfall accompanied with the thunderstorm is likely to hit the state today and tomorrow. The Met office also predicted of very light rain or thunderstorm at isolated places on May 15, May 16 and May 17.

Uttarakhand: India Meteorological Dept Dehradun issues weather warning for next 5 days in the state. Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm likely to hit the state today & tomorrow & very light to light rain/thunderstorm likely to hit isolated places in the state on 15, 16 & 17 May. pic.twitter.com/u1V9FCDJS9 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2018



– 04.30 pm: The Met office has also released the rainfall forecast of several states for the next five days.

