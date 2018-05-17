Thunderstorm alert LIVE: Rains, gusty winds likely in Delhi/NCR on Thursday evening

Met department has predicted rain and thunderstorm in Delhi and NCR on Thursday evening.

Met department has predicted rain and thunderstorm in Delhi and NCR on Thursday evening, according to a report in The Indian Express. Also, Met office has issued a fresh warning of thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh. According to a warning issued by meteorological office, thunderstorm and squall are very likely to hit some areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday. It said the districts that could be affected are Siddhartnagar, Kushinagar and Maharajganj. In its forecast, the MeT office said rain and thunderstorm are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and weather is likely to remain dry over western part of the state. Earlier, several parts of UP were hit by severe storm last week. It left at least 18 dead and 27 others injured. Last Wednesday, five people died in Etawah district, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat. Prior to this, on May 2-3, storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states. Noteworthy, Uttar Pradesh was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in western part of the state.

HERE ARE ALL THE LIVE AND LATEST UPDATES:-

7:15 PM Met department has predicted that rain, thunderstorm are likely in Delhi/NCR on Thursday evening.