Thunderstorm alert LIVE: 10 dead in Uttar Pradesh, fresh warning for Delhi, many states

New Delhi: Vehicles ply at a road with headlights on, as it gets dark before a thunderstorm, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Saturday, June 09, 2018. The dust storm followed by rains and thunderstorm brought much needed respite to the capital city which was under the spell of hot and humid weather. (PTI)

Thunderstorm alert LIVE updates: As many as 10 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh after thunderstorm lashed the region on Wednesday. Three people were killed in Gonda, one in Faizabad and six in Sitapur district, ANI reported today. As many as 28 people were also injured in thunderstorm. According to PTI, 11 people were injured in Faizabad, 10 in Sitapur. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued fresh warning for many states.

– In Delhi, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is expected at isolated places on Friday, according to IMD. The National Capital is also expected to receive thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning at isolated places on Saturday as well as Sunday.

#Visuals: Rajasthan's Bikaner affected due to haze and dusty weather. pic.twitter.com/WeXQ9Rl3WT — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018

– On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places very likely over Coastal Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Assam and Meghalaya and heavy rain at isolated places over Kerala, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Interior Tamilnadu, Telangana, Rayalaseema, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Squally winds speed reaching 35­45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph very likely along and off Karnataka­Kerala coasts, Tamilnadu Coast, Lakshadweep coast, Odisha­West Bengal Coasts and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over these areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

– In Kerala, a 9-year-old girl died and 10 people are suspected to be missing due to heavy rain in Kozhikode and Kannur. Teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Management team present in Kozhikode, reports ANI.

#Kerala: Severe water-logging in parts of Kozhikode following heavy rainfall in the city pic.twitter.com/lG7neZnf4T — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered district magistrates concerned to ensure proper treatment to the injured. The CM directed that compensation be paid to the kin of those killed and said no laxity will be tolerated. Adityanath said the state government will extend all possible help to those hit by dust storms and related incidents.