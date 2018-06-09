Thunderstorm alert in Delhi-NCR LIVE: Massive duststorm, rain hits capital region, sky goes completely dark

Thunderstorm alert in Delhi-NCR LIVE: Dust storm & strong winds hits Delhi, visuals from RK Puram area.

Thunderstorm alert in Delhi-NCR LIVE: After some gruelling few days of unrelenting heat in the capital, there is finally some respite heading towards New Delhi. However, the respite will come in the shape of a huge duststorm/thunderstorm which is accompanied by squally winds with speed of up to 70 to 80 kmph. Keeping the safety of the general populous in mind the Indian Meteorological Dept has issued a warning. According to the warning, duststorm/thunderstorm will happen in the national capital sometime this evening. IMD’s warning states: “Duststorm/Thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and squall with wind speed up to 70 to 80 KMPH would occur over Delhi and NCR during next 3 hours.”

Earlier in the day, private weather player, Skymet issued a warning about the same. The warning read: “Duststorm thundershower with strong gusty winds would occur over Faridabad, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Meerut districts of Delhi and NCR during next 6 hours.”

Here are Thunderstorm alert in Delhi-NCR LIVE Updates:

5.58 pm: As per Skymet Weather, all flights to Delhi have been diverted for the time being. Operations in Delhi Airport have been suspended due to bad weather.

5.55 pm: Light rain can be seen in some parts of Delhi.

Finally Delhi gets first rain after dark storm. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/SZF1f63U46 — Manoj Kumar Sahu (@ManojSahuG) June 9, 2018

5.52 pm: The duststorm in Delhi and NCT has pushed the temperature down by a few notches on what was a sultry Saturday. Delhi recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 30 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT office. The humidity levels in the capital were recorded at 71 per cent.

5.50 pm: Check out the visuals from Noida. The blue sky is nowhere to be seen.

@SkymetWeather huge thunderstorm ???? in noida .. black out pic.twitter.com/XpXpYCYbLe — RAJESH YADAV (@Im_Rajesh_08) June 9, 2018

5.48 pm: Visuals from Gurgaon. The weather across Delhi and NCR has changed head over heels.

5.45 pm: The severity of the weather in the national capital is translated via the below-mentioned video. Mother nature has completely overpowered the daily life of Delhi this evening.

5.42 pm: More visuals from Skymet Weather.

5.40 pm: Weather has gone completely rogue in the national capital. From a sultry sunny day, the Saturday evening in Delhi has turned completely dark with sky shrouded in the utter darkness of dust storm. The images mentioned below say the severity of the weather in Delhi this evening. Check out the video posted by Skymet Weather on Twitter.

5.36 pm: Duststorm & strong winds hit Delhi, a change in weather brings respite from the heat. Live visuals from Chhatarpur area.

5.32 pm: Dust storm & strong winds hit Delhi, visuals from RK Puram area.

5.30 pm: Dust storm, strong winds & clouds turn the sky dark in Delhi, visuals from Dwarka.

5.27 pm: A sudden change in weather marked by dust storm & strong winds hit Delhi, visuals from Akbar Road.

5.22 pm: Live scenes of Delhi evening on Saturday evening.

5.20 pm: Meanwhile, the city of Mumbai has finally received monsoon. You can catch all the live update of Mumbai weather here.

5.10 pm: As per IMD, the thunderstorm activity will be accompanied by squall and lightning. This activity is very likely to be restricted at few places such as Haryana, Chandigarh and adjacent areas of national capital Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

5.00 pm: As reported by the private weather forecasting player Skymet Weather, Delhi and adjoining cities like Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are expected to get these pre-Monsoon showers. As per Skymet, the wind speed during the pre-Monsoon activities could reach 50 to 60 kmph gusting up to 70 kmph in some areas.