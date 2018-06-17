Thunderstorm alert: IMD issues fresh warning for Delhi, several states

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a fresh Thunderstorm warning in Delhi-NCR.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a fresh Thunderstorm warning in Delhi-NCR. In a release, IMD said thunderstorm accompanied with squall is expected in some parts of Delhi on Sunday. The storm is very likely to hit isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh. IMD in its ‘All India Weather Warning Bulletin’ has issued day-wise weather report and related warnings from June 17 to June 21 in respective areas across the country.

According to IMD, besides the national capital, heavy to very heavy rain is expected over Konkan and Goa. While places like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka, are likely to receive heavy rain today. The fishermen in Andaman and Nicobar islands are advised to be cautious while venturing into the Andaman Sea as squally weather conditions are likely to prevail around the area.

Some isolated places over Rajasthan are likely to hit by dust storm today. While heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand and in one or two pockets of south Bihar. IMD has also warned against thunderstorm for June 18, Monday accompanied with gusty winds and lightning which are likely to hot places over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Marathwada.

Here are some do’s and don’ts that one should keep in mind during thunderstorms, dust storms and squall:

Before the Disaster

– Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival

– Secure your house; carry out repairs; don’t leave sharp objects loose

– Secure outside objects that could blow away and cause damage

– Remove rotting trees/ broken branches that could fall and cause injury or damage

– Listen to radio, watch TV or read newspapers for weather updates and warnings

During the Disaster

– Keep a watch on local weather updates and warnings

– Try to stay indoors; stay off verandas

– Unplug all electrical equipment. Don’t use corded telephones

– Don’t touch plumbing and metal pipes. Do not use running water

– Stay away from structures with tin roofs/ metal sheets

– Don’t take shelter near/ under trees

– Stay put if you are inside a car/bus/covered vehicle

– Don’t use metal objects; stay away from power/ telephone lines

– Get out of water – pools, lakes, small boats or water bodies and take safe shelter immediately

After the Disaster

– Stay away from storm-damaged areas

– Listen to local radio/ TV stations for updated information or instructions on weather and traffic conditions

– Help children, women, elderly, and differently-abled