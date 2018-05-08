Thunderstorm alert for Bihar, West Bengal – Freak weather phenomenon moving east, squall likely

The India Meteorological Department today warned that thunderstorm and squall with wind speed of up to 70 kmph are “very likely” in Uttarakhand and parts of eastern India tomorrow, signalling that the freak weather phenomenon over northern India has moved eastward. (Representative Image/Reuters)

The India Meteorological Department today warned that thunderstorm and squall with wind speed of up to 70 kmph are “very likely” in Uttarakhand and parts of eastern India tomorrow, signalling that the freak weather phenomenon over northern India has moved eastward. In an advisory, the IMD said thunderstorm with gusty winds are “very likely” in parts of Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. It said a similar weather pattern is likely to be witnessed in West Bengal, and in six of the seven northeastern states except Mizoram.

The IMD said south-interior Karnataka, north-coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema region of the state, Tamilnadu and Kerala will also witness thunderstorm with gusty winds tomorrow. The National Disaster Management Authority, too, said thunderstorm and squall are likely to hit 12 states tomorrow. The NDMA added that the National Capital Region, and Hisar, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Karnal in Haryana is likely to be again hit by the unusual weather tomorrow.

Last night, a dust storm with wind speed of up to 70kmph had hit Delhi followed by a squall. All evening schools run by the Delhi government and a few private morning schools remained closed today. The weather department has forecast another round of heavy rain and thunderstorm tonight. However, K Sathi Devi, head of IMD’s National weather Forecasting Centre, said the severe weather phenomenon over northwest India is likely to subside as the influence of two western disturbances – which led to the erratic weather – is weakening. “The western disturbance currently located over Jammu and Kashmir is very likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours and become unimportant. A cyclonic circulation in lower levels lies over Haryana and neighbourhood. It would move eastwards towards west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and become less marked thereafter,” the IMD said.

Heat wave conditions are likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha, interior Odisha and west parts of Jharkhand. The weather may be tumultuous next week. A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan region from May 13.

An easterly wave with an embedded lower level cyclonic circulation is very likely to affect states in the southern peninsula during the next week. “Under the influence of the above two systems, widespread thunderstorm activity very likely simultaneously over northwest, central, east, northeast and peninsular India from May 13 onwards,” Sathi Devi added.