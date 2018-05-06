Thunderstorm alert! Delhi, NCR to be hit; details here for UP, Himachal, J&K, Uttarakhand, Punjab

The Union Home Ministry has issued fresh warnings of thunderstorms and rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) today.

The Union Home Ministry has issued fresh warnings of thunderstorms and rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) today. Quoting an advisory of the India Meteorological Department, a Home Ministry spokesperson said thunderstorm and rain would occur over some places in Delhi and adjoining NCR, including Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja, Greater Noida, and Bulandshahr. This alert comes after 124 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured in five states after a severe dust storm hit the region last week.

Squall and rains also hit Delhi on Wednesday, with wind speed reaching 59 km per hour in the evening. The temperature dropped to 31.4 degrees Celsius from 36.4 degrees Celsius that day.

As per Home Ministry, thunderstorms accompanied by squall, hail and heavy rains are likely to occur in at least 13 states and two Union Territories across the country tomorrow. Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail are very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh while thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely tomorrow at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Punjab.

According to India Meteorological Department, thunderstorm with rain is expected over adjoining areas of Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor today. Light rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places during next 48-72 hours in Punjab. The IMD has issued warning that rain or thundershower activity is likely to increase in intensity and spread between 7-8 May.

Heavy rains are likely tomorrow at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, a Home Ministry official said today quoting an Indian Meteorological Department advisory. Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh. Dust storm and thunderstorm are also likely at isolated places in West Rajasthan, the official said.

In Himachal Pradesh, rainfall is expected in many regions of the state between 6 to 8 May. “Thunderstorm and strong wind warning for 7 & 8 May has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Una districts,” said Manmohan Singh, Director, IMD.

Yesterday, in a thunderstorm warning from 5th May to 7th May, the Indian Meteorological Department said thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha. “Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Interior Karnataka, Interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” read the IMD statement.