Three years of demonetisation: Congress hits the streets over govt’s ‘tactless decisions’, says stand with affected families

On the third anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drastic demonetisation decision, that removed almost 86 per cent of currency in circulation, the Congress today came down hard at the NDA government over its management of the economy. It also accused the government for its “tactless decisions” that “led to the death of close to 100 people across the country”.

The Congress is on a 10-day protest over the ‘economic failures’ of the government including demonetisation. It will also hold a joint rally along with other opposition parties at the Ramlila Ground in Delhi on December 1.

The Youth Congress on Friday protested outside the office of Reserve Bank of India in the national capital against the government’s move, blaming it for the economic slowdown. Protesters carrying placards were stopped near RBI office by the Delhi Police personnel.

“The protest is to seek an apology from the Modi government for implementing demonetisation which was a self inflicted wound on the Indian economy,” IYC president Srinivas B V was quoted as saying by PTI.

Youth Congress members also pointed out that the nation is yet to recover even after three years of demonetisation. The party is also planning to protest against the government on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank scam. As per the party, the scam has led to a trust deficit across the banking system.

“The greatest cost of #DeMonetisationDisaster was the human cost. 105 Indians lost their lives because of this govt’s tactless decisions. Today & every day we stand with their families, their friends & their memory,” the main opposition party said in tweet on Friday.

In another tweet, the party said, it will come out with another episode titled “Desh Ki Baat” to discuss how demonetisation affected economy of the country, which will include other factors that were buried. The next episode will come out on November 9.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted saying, “It’s 3 yrs since the Demonetisation terror attack that devastated the Indian economy, taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses & leaving millions of Indians unemployed. Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice”.

#WATCH: Youth Congress workers who were protesting near Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office on the third anniversary of #Demonetisation have been detained by Police. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/aH9504gd1C — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

“3 years since Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy,” his sister and congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a sudden address to the nation on the evening of November 8, 2016 had announced that the then currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would not remain legal tender. Days that followed saw people lining up in huge numbers outside banks and ATMs to deposit the invalidated currency notes and collect new Rs 2,000 notes. As ATMs ran short of cash, many turned to online transactions or lined up at banks the next day. The Congress had alleged at the time that close to 100 people had lost their lives in the wake of the demonetisation decision.