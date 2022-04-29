Three years after quitting bureaucracy, IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated; says ‘my idealism let me down’

Three years after resigning from his resigning from the bureaucracy, Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal has been reinstated in service after the government accepted his application for the same, said Union Home Ministry officials on Thursday, adding that his next posting would be announced soon.

Officials told The Indian Express that Faesal’s resignation was never accepted by the government and further confirmed his reinstating into the service.

Faesal, who submitted his resignation in January 2019 and floated the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) party, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act immediately after the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.