Three women farmers run over by speeding truck near protest site in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Three women farmers died while two more were injured after a truck allegedly rammed into them on Thursday morning near a protest site in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. The deceased have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, Gurmail Kaur and Harsinder Kaur.

According to the police, the women were part of the farmers’ protest and were waiting for an autorickshaw to return to their native village in Mansa, Punjab when the incident took place.

The incident took place at around 6 am today when a group of seven women farmers were sitting on the divider waiting for an autorickshaw to go to the railway station in Bahadurgarh.