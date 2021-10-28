Three women farmers run over by speeding truck near protest site in Haryana’s Jhajjar

According to the police, the women were part of the farmers' protest and were waiting for an autorickshaw to return to their native village in Mansa, Punjab when the incident took place.
Three women farmers died while two more were injured after a truck allegedly rammed into them on Thursday morning near a protest site in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. The deceased have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, Gurmail Kaur and Harsinder Kaur.
According to the police, the women were part of the farmers’ protest and were waiting for an autorickshaw to return to their native village in Mansa, Punjab when the incident took place.
- Mumbai drug bust: NCB 'independent witness' Kiran Gosavi detained by Pune Police, says Prabhakar Sail is lying
- Sedition law to be invoked against those celebrating Pak's T20 win against India: Yogi Adityanath
- Mumbai drug bust live updates: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan's bail plea, Kiran Gosavi detained
The incident took place at around 6 am today when a group of seven women farmers were sitting on the divider waiting for an autorickshaw to go to the railway station in Bahadurgarh.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.