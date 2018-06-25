Three union ministries join hands with IGNOU to train 14 lakh in health-care

An agreement was signed here today between three Central ministries and IGNOU to train 14 lakh candidates in the healthcare sector by 2025 through introduction of ten short-term courses.
The ministries of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship; Health and Family Welfare and Human Resource Development signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) to support ‘Skill for Life, Save a Life’ initiative of the health ministry.
“These courses are mostly in preventive and tertiary care sector and it needs a lot of practical training along with individual compassion. Our courses under Skill India will ensure that our programs have a defined curriculum which will yield maximum quality benefit to candidates training in them,” Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the MoU signing ceremony.