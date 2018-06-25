Three union ministries join hands with IGNOU to train 14 lakh in health-care

An agreement was signed here today between three Central ministries and IGNOU.

An agreement was signed here today between three Central ministries and IGNOU to train 14 lakh candidates in the healthcare sector by 2025 through introduction of ten short-term courses.

The ministries of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship; Health and Family Welfare and Human Resource Development signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) to support ‘Skill for Life, Save a Life’ initiative of the health ministry.

“These courses are mostly in preventive and tertiary care sector and it needs a lot of practical training along with individual compassion. Our courses under Skill India will ensure that our programs have a defined curriculum which will yield maximum quality benefit to candidates training in them,” Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the MoU signing ceremony.