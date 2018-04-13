Three suspected Dawood aides held for alleged conspiracy to kill Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi

Three persons have been arrested in connection with hatching a conspiracy to kill Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi at the behest of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. DCP Special Cell of Delhi Police informed that the arrest was made today morning. In January, Rizvi had filed a police complaint alleging that he received a call from Dawood’s henchman who threatened to kill him and his family.

According to Rizvi, the man had asked him to withdraw his remark on Madarsas and apologise to Ullemas. Rizvi had then filed a police complaint and also submitted call records. Rizvi had stoked a controversy last November with his statement that Madrassas are major source of training terrorists in the name of educating children. Rizvi alleged that fundamentalist Muslim clerics are trying to destroy the country. “They must migrate to Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he had said. Rizvi’s remarks had promted Shia clerics to demand his arrest who accused him of spreading communal enviornment.

He had also demanded that government should stop funding of Madrassas. He had even written a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding to scrap the Madrassa education system.

He had also slammed those who are protesting against the construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya. He had said that groups that are opposed to Ram Mandir should go to Pakistan.

In a separate letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he had asked him to prove his love for the country and support the government in constructing a grand temple in Ayodhya. He had said that a mosque can be built in Lucknow. The board had also passed a resolution in November last year extending its support for the temple.