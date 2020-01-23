Three SFI activists arrested for manhandling police

Published: January 23, 2020 9:17:35 PM

Three local workers of Students Federation of India (SFI) were booked after a video in which they were seen purportedly manhandling the officer on Wednesday went viral.

Three SFI activists arrested, Pala, SFI, polytechnic institute in Pala, latest news on SFI activists arrestedPolice said the incident occurred when they reached the spot to pacify two student groups following clashes between them in the campus. (Representational image)

A case was registered on Thursday against three SFI activists for allegedly manhandling a police officer at a polytechnic institute in Pala in the district. Three local workers of Students Federation of India (SFI) were booked after a video in which they were seen purportedly manhandling the officer on Wednesday went viral.

Police said the incident occurred when they reached the spot to pacify two student groups following clashes between them in the campus. In the clip, the student activists were seen pushing and threatening the officer.

