Three-phased Panchayat polls in West Bengal to be held in May

The upcoming Panchayat polls in West Bengal would be held in three phases in the first week of May, the State Election Commission announced on Saturday. “The Panchayat polls would be held in three phases on May 1, 3 and 5. The counting would be take place on May 8,” State Election Commissioner A.K. Singh told the reporters here.

A total of 58, 467 polling stations will be set up in 20 districts for the over 5.08 crore voters, he said. Singh also said that the notice inviting nominations for the polls would be issued from April 2 while the last date of submitting the nominations would be April 9.

However, he remained silent on whether central force would be used to conduct the elections as per the demand of the state’s opposition parties.