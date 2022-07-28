Three more MPs face Rajya Sabha axe for disrupting House, 27 lawmakers suspended during Monsoon Session

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday suspended three more Members of Parliament from the Upper House for the remaining part of the week for unruly behaviour. The three MPs suspended today include Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak from the AAP and Independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan. The lawmakers faced action for disturbing the House proceedings.

So far, a total of 27 MPs, including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and four Lok Sabha MPs, have been suspended from the Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session. While four Lok Sabha MPs from Congress were suspended for the rest of the session that concludes on August 13, the Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended till the end of this week. The count of MPs to face action stood at 24 till yesterday.

Earlier in the day, the 20 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended till yesterday refused to apologise and said they will continue with their 50-hour protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. The lawmakers had begun their fast last night. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the suspension of the MPs can be revoked only if they apologise and give their word that they won’t protest in the well of the House and carry placards inside the Parliament.

Of the 23 MPs suspended over the last two days, seven are from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the DMK, three each from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), one from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and one Independent.