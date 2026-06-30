The relationship between the United States and India has regained “historic momentum,” according to Al Mason, Honorary Senior Advisor at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Speaking at the ninth USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, on Monday, Mason credited US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with helping rebuild ties between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a difficult phase.

This comes just days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration is aiming for Trump to visit India early next year, labelling the Modi-Trump relationship as one of the closest in global diplomacy.

Trump-Modi relationship went through a challenging period

Speaking at the USISPF Leadership Summit, Mason credited US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with helping rebuild ties between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a difficult phase. Mason said the relationship between the two leaders had faced several obstacles before improving again.

“The historic Trump-Modi relationship, once the envy of the world, had entered a very challenging phase. Trade, domestic priorities, bureaucratic challenges, media noise.”

According to Mason, President Trump brought Ambassador Sergio Gor into the process to help reconnect with Prime Minister Modi. “President Trump then introduced the exceptionally talented friend, Sergio Gor, into the storyline to reconnect the two old friends.”

Gor delivered three key messages from Trump

Mason said Ambassador Gor personally conveyed three important messages from President Trump to Prime Minister Modi. “To Prime Minister Modi himself, he (Gor) conveyed 3 basic truths: President Trump respects India’s rise, President Trump admires Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, and President Trump wants a stronger India-US relationship.”

He added that Gor also helped President Trump better understand how India has changed under Modi’s leadership. “At the same time, Ambassador Gor helped President Trump understand Modi’s New India, speaking in Trump’s language of scale, ambition, growth, limitless potential, and the aspiration of 1.5 billion people.”

G7 meeting showed warmth between the two leaders

Mason said the meeting between Trump and Modi during the G7 Summit in France was another positive turning point. “And then came the climax. G7 in France, the world saw the handshake, the warmth, smiles, chemistry between Trump and Modi.”

He said upcoming high-level visits, including an expected trip to India by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later this year and a possible visit by Trump in 2026, are signs that the relationship has regained what he called “historic momentum.”

PM Modi likely to visit US

Speaking separately to ANI, Ambassador Sergio Gor said Trump’s visit to India is likely after the US midterm elections in November. He said PM Modi had personally invited Trump during their meeting in France.

“When the Prime Minister met him in France, the Indian side brought it up that he has been invited. We would love to make that happen sooner rather than later.” Gor also confirmed that Modi is expected to visit Washington in December for the G20 Summit after receiving an invitation from Marco Rubio.

Trade agreement in the ‘final 1 per cent’

Gor also said the long-awaited India-US trade deal is almost ready after about 18 months of negotiations. “We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There’s a few items that remain on both sides. It’s in the last 1 per cent of that deal.”

He said the negotiations should be viewed in the context of more than two decades of trade ties between the two countries. Gor added that Trump still speaks warmly about his previous visit to India.

“His visit last time, it was one of the most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds it in a very fond place.”

Steve Daines says India is key to balancing China

Republican Senator Steve Daines, who received the USISPF Public Service Award at the summit, said India is America’s most important partner in dealing with China’s growing influence. “The relationship that we have between the United States and India is not only important for our two countries. I think it’s important for the world.”

He said the US needs a trusted partner as it competes with China. To explain the difference, Daines shared a personal example. He said he leaves his phone behind whenever he travels to China but carries it with him when visiting India.

While saying the US cannot completely cut ties with China, Daines said Washington should reduce its dependence on Beijing. “We need to engage, we need to de-risk.”

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He added that India is the only country capable of matching China’s scale when working alongside the United States. “There’s only one country in the world that can match the size and scale of China’s innovation ecosystem, and it’s India working with the United States.”

Although Daines is not seeking another term in the Senate, he said he plans to remain involved in India-US relations through the private sector.

Marco Rubio planning another India visit

Speaking separately, Gor revealed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was so impressed by his first official visit to India in May that he is already planning to return before the end of the year.

Gor shared an anecdote from the recent G7 Summit in France, where Prime Minister Modi, President Trump and Rubio met. According to Gor, Modi’s first question to Rubio was about his visit to Jaipur.

“The President and I were with Prime Minister Narendra Modi just last week in France at the G7, and Secretary Rubio was there. And the Prime Minister came over to the Secretary, and his first question was, ‘How did you like Jaipur?'”

Gor said Rubio was deeply impressed by what he saw during his visit. “The Secretary was amazed by the history, the colours, the beauty of these incredible places, and promised the Prime Minister that he’s actually looking into coming back before the end of the year for another visit to India.”