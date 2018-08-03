Three logistics parks to come up in Ludhiana

Three new

Three new mega logistics parks would be set up in Ludhiana, Punjab’s industry minister said today.

“All the three mega logistics parks will come up near Kila Raipur village of the district,” Sunder Sham Arora said while addressing the Punjab Logistics Conclave here, according to an official release.

“Multimodal logistics park by Adani Group, second logistics park by Punjab Logistics Infrastructure Limited and third logistics park by Punjab State Warehousing Corporation will be set up,” he added.

The minister said these parks would cater to the complete logistics needs of the industrial belt of Ludhiana as well as industrial hubs located close to Jalandhar, Amritsar, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur.

These logistics parks would be a one-stop solution for all the logistics, transportation, warehousing needs of the region, he said.

He said land banks have been developed by the department in different parts of Punjab and the state government is willing to provide land at reserve price to the industrialists for setting up industrial clusters.

The minister said till now 25 clusters have been approved and two new clusters have been approved for the oil expeller industry.

To provide a new lease of life to sick industrial units, the Punjab government will come up with a One Time Settlement (OTS) policy, which will be taken up in the next cabinet meeting. PTI CHS DPB ABM