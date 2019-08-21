Three killed as helicopter crashes in rain-hit Uttarkashi   

Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said those on board included the pilot, co-pilot and a local. (ANI photo)

A helicopter engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-ravaged Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand crashed on Wednesday, killing three persons on board, an official said. Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said those on board included the pilot, co-pilot and a local.

The private helicopter belonging to Heritage Aviation crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material among the affected people, Patwal told PTI on Phone.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for strength to the family members of the deceased. Torrential rains in Mori area of the district have left 16 people dead.