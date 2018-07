Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)

Three person suspected to be Congress and IUML workers were arrested today in connection with the circulation of a fake picture of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in social media recently, police said.

The fake photo shows Vijayan having asumptuous feast on a plantain leaf as senior police officers, including DGP Loknath Behara, stands nearby watching him.

In the original photo, Vijayan is signing a register after inaugurating the Pinarayi police station.