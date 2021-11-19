PM Modi announces to withdraw farm laws, urges protesting farmers to return home

We not only increased the MSP, but also created record government procurement centers, said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the contentious farm laws will be repealed during the winter session. Announcing the decision, PM Modi urged the protesting farmers to return to their homes and fields. PM Modi said that there should be a new beginning after this.

“I want to apologise to the countrymen and want to say from my heart that there must have been a shortcoming in our penance (to work for farmers welfare),” said PM Modi.

#WATCH | We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0irwGpna2N — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

PM Modi said that the NDA government worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. “Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it,” said PM Modi.

