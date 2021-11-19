  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi announces to withdraw farm laws, urges protesting farmers to return home

Updated: November 19, 2021 9:34 AM

PM Modi said that the NDA government worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards.

We not only increased the MSP, but also created record government procurement centers, said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the contentious farm laws will be repealed during the winter session. Announcing the decision, PM Modi urged the protesting farmers to return to their homes and fields. PM Modi said that there should be a new beginning after this.

“I want to apologise to the countrymen and want to say from my heart that there must have been a shortcoming in our penance (to work for farmers welfare),” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the NDA government worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. “Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it,” said PM Modi.

More details are awaited.

