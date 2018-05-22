Three Delhi police personnel suspended for ‘assault’ on BJP councillor’s relatives

A departmental inquiry will be conducted in the matter by the additional deputy commissioner of police (Reuters)

Three policemen were suspended for allegedly assaulting the relatives of BJP councillor Kanchan Maheshwari inside the Krishna Nagar police station of Shahdara district, police said today.

A departmental inquiry will be conducted in the matter by the additional deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), a senior police officer said. An incident of road rage was reported to the police yesterday. The driver of a Toyota Innova car and a motorcycle rider got into an argument after their vehicles brushed past each other, the police said.

Maheshwari’s nephew, who knew the driver of the car, was passing through the area at the time of the incident. As he intervened in the matter, a constable from the Krishna Nagar police station, who had gone to attend the call, got into an argument with the councillor’s nephew.

Subsequently, other relatives of the Kanti Nagar councillor arrived at the spot and got into an argument with the constable, who then took them to the police station.

At the police station, the constable allegedly abused the relatives of Maheshwari and was joined by two other policemen, who thrashed them, the police said.

After senior police officers got to know about the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhash and two constables — Monu and Amit — were placed under suspension, they added. An inquiry in the matter has been ordered by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad.

The motorcycle rider had fled from the spot. He was identified and brought to the police station today and was being questioned to establish the sequence of events, the police said.