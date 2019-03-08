Three-day RSS meet of top policy making body begins in Gwalior, 1,400 representatives to attend

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 12:20 PM

Three-day RSS meet of top policy making body begins in Gwalior, 1,400 representatives to attend (File photo)

The annual meeting of the highest policy-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began here on Friday.

The meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is being attended by around 1,400 select representatives from 11 regions and 43 provinces (in Sangh parlance) and will also see the participation of its chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The convention will deliberate on the current national, social and religious scenarios in the country and pass some important resolutions, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar had earlier told reporters here.

It will also decide the RSS’s year-long programmes on various activities, including those in the field of education, he had said.

Seeking to refute any link with the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Kumar had said the meeting is always held in March, and it would have no discussions related to the general election.

The concluding session, which will be held on March 10, will see RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi dwelling on issues like Ram temple construction, Pulwama terror attack and India’s air strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Kumar had informed.

