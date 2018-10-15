Three criminals arrested after encounter in UP, looted police rifles seized

The team also seized two motorcycles and one pistol used in the crime. (Representational photo: PTI)

Three alleged criminals were arrested in Shamli district’s Ragana village after an encounter and two rifles were seized from them which were looted recently from policemen, police said Monday.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said two of the accused and three policemen, including Sub Inspector Ajay Kasana, were injured in the exchange of fire which occurred Sunday night under Jhinjhana Police Station area.

The injured were shifted to a hospital, he said.

The SP said a team led by Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari arrested Amrat Singh, Gurjan and Karan Singh and recovered the two looted rifles from them. The team also seized two motorcycles and one pistol used in the crime.

Armed men had looted the rifles from policemen in an attack near Chosana police outpost in Shamli district on October 2. A home guard was injured in the incident. Five teams were constructed to nab the accused and recover the looted rifles.