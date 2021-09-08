Three bombs hurled outside BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence near Kolkata, party blames TMC

Three crude bombs were thrown at BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday night.

Three crude bombs were thrown at BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district early morning on Wednesday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. While the BJP leader was not present at his home, his family was inside when the bombs were hurled. The incident took place despite the police presence outside Singh’s residence.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the incident, calling it “worrisome on law and order” and demanded prompt action against the culprits. “Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial,” he tweeted.

The West Bengal BJP has claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress was behind the attack on the BJP MP’s residence. However, the TMC has refuted the charges and said that the attack was a result of the internal feud in the Bengal BJP.

An investigation is underway and the police are scanning the CCTV footages to identify the culprits and ascertain the motive behind the attack. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside Singh’s residence.

In April this year, Singh had alleged that he was attacked and heckled by a mob North Kolkata’s Belgachia, which he had called a “planned incident”. The BJP MP had also alleged that gunshots were fired when his security personnel tried to disperse the mob.