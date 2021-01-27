  • MORE MARKET STATS

Three black farm laws clear betrayal, PM Narendra Modi should hold talks with farmers: Puducherry CM

By: |
New Delhi | January 27, 2021 8:04 AM

What the government headed by Modi had done by bringing in three black laws is a clear betrayal, said Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Puducherry farm law protestV Narayanasamy also called the three contentious laws, which farmers wanted to be scrapped, as 'anti farmers' and 'injurious' to the farming community.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with making false promises as being ‘friend of ryots’ only for garnering votes and for political mileage and demanded that the Centre’s farm laws be repealed.

Inaugurating a tractor rally by federation of all farmers associations here to extend support to the agitating farmers in Delhi, the CM said, “all assurances and promises given to farmers by the NDA during elections were an attempt to hoodwink the ryots.”

Related News

“What the government headed by Modi had done by bringing in three black laws is a clear betrayal,” he said.

Listing the unique measures of his government taken for benefit of the farmers, Narayanasamy claimed that nowhere in the country was power supplied to all categories of peasants free of cost as is done in Puducherry.

“The territorial government is paying the premium under the crop insurance scheme and farmers need not meet the liability to foot the insurance scheme,” he said.

He also called the three contentious laws, which farmers wanted to be scrapped, as ‘anti farmers’ and ‘injurious’ to the farming community.

“When farmers were holding agitations and tractor rally in the country’s capital today in a peaceful manner, the police unleashed action which is objectionable,” he said and urged the central government to hold parleys with the protesters and concede their demands.

Congress MP from Puducherry V Vaithilingam (a farmer), Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and leaders of various farmers outfits participated in the tractor rally.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Narendra ModiPuducherry
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Three black farm laws clear betrayal PM Narendra Modi should hold talks with farmers Puducherry CM
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi Violence: Police registers seven FIRs in connection with farmers’ tractor parade
2Delhi Tractor Rally violence: Extremists in garb of food providers, insurrection against government, say BJP leaders
3Samyukta Kisan Morcha disassociates itself from violence during tractor rally