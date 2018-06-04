Three BJP MLAs nominated by Kiran Bedi denied entry into Puducherry Assembly, asked to move SC

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi speaking during her Keynote Address at ISB in SAS Nagar on Saturday, September 23 2017. Express Photo

High drama unfolded at the Puducherry Assembly today when three Governor-nominated BJP MLAs were not allowed to enter the House by Speaker and were detained by the police. The three nominated MLAs are V Swaminathan, KH Shankar and Selvaganapathy.

News agency ANI reported that Speaker V Vaithilingam denied entry to the MLAs. The MLAs, who were accompanied by some BJP leaders, were detained by police when they were marching towards the Assembly.

The Madras High Court had in March this year upheld Governor Kiran Bedi’s decision to nominate them to the Assembly. The court had argued that their nomination was valid as per the Union Territories Act, 1963. But the court today asked all the three MLAs to move the Supreme Court.

According to the Union Territories Act, 1963, the Centre holds the right to nominate three legislators to the 30-member Assembly. Accordingly, Governor Kiran Bedi had nominated the three names. But the Speaker had in November last year declared their nomination invalid. The Speaker had said that their nomination is in contravention of the Constitutional provisions and sought a clarification from the Centre.

The Governor and Narayanasamy had been at loggerheads ever since Kiran Bedi was made the Governor of the UT. While the Congress government has always accused her of acting at the behest of the Centre, Bedi has argued that the Governor is the ‘boss’ in the UT and she has right to take decisions as per the law.

In March too, the Speaker had denied entry to these MLAs when the Assembly was convened for one day. The Speaker had reiterated his stand that their nominations are invalid. The Congress party is currently in the power and V Narayanasamy is the Chief Minister. DMK and Congress have also been opposing the nomination of the three BJP MLAs. In the 30-chair House, the Congress party has 15 MLAs while the AINRC has 8 MLAs, and the DMK and AIADMK have two and four MLAs, respectively. There is one independent candidate.