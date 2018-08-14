Threat to PM Narendra Modi on Independence Day? Delhi Police takes this big step

This year on August 15 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the tricolour and deliver his traditional address to the nation from ramparts of iconic Red Fort, a strong contingent of Delhi police personnel will keep a vigil on the sky.

Every year New Delhi turns into a fortress ahead of the Independence Day. Strict security measures are taken at key installations. This year on August 15 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the tricolour and deliver his traditional address to the nation from ramparts of iconic Red Fort, a strong contingent of Delhi police personnel will keep a vigil on the sky. Yes, there is an aerial threat and it may come in disguise of a kite. Both in 2016 and 2017, kites managed to sneak into. Last year a black kite had landed near podium during the PM’s speech. In 2016, a kite was flying above the ramparts, according to Indian Express report.

This time Delhi Police have engaged ‘kite catchers’ to check any kite from entering the high security zone and prevent recurrence of aforementioned incidents. Apart from this there will be restriction on any kind of flying object this year too. One won’t be allowed to fly kites till 11 am around Red Fort on Independence Day.

Around 100 personnel from the rank of constables to assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) will be deployed to check kite flying in areas of Jama Masjid, Darya Ganj, Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, and Chandni Chowk. They will also catch strings of kites if these move towards Red Fort during PM Modi’s speech. “They will immediately alert the personnel present in the direction from where the kite is coming, to pull it down. The police may take legal action also, as prohibitory orders are already invoked in Delhi,” DCP (North) Nupur Prasad was quoted as saying by IE.

At the Red Fort premises, 100 trained police personnel and officers will also be deployed around the main stage and the VVIP gallery to catch any kites. “The police personnel received a few days of training on how to act if they see a stray kite. They have also been trained to deal with the situation if the kite is falling on the venue,” said a senior officer.