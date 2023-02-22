‘Threat or stunt?’ CM Eknath Shinde says will investigate Sanjay Raut’s claim of threat to life

A day after Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde has hired a “notorious gangster from Thane” to “attack” him, the CM on Tuesday said that the state police will look after his security.

Taking a dig at Raut, Shinde further said that the government will also order an investigation to find out if it is a “stunt”.

“We will investigate the threat call to Sanjay Raut. We will also investigate if this is a stunt, the state police will take care of security,” Shinde said, as quoted by ANI.

Raut on Tuesday wrote three separate letters to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the state home portfolio, the Mumbai police commissioner, and the Thane police commissioner in connection with the case.

The Shiv Sena leader alleged that the goon named Raja Thakur was “preparing to attack” him.

In his letter to Fadnavis, Raut said that there have been increasing attacks on elected representatives in the state.

“Security of people’s representatives is a responsibility of the government and as home minister you are competent enough to do that. However, I would like to point out a serious matter. A notorious gangster from Thane, Raja Thakur, and his gang, have been given the contract to attack by Shrikant Shinde. Looking at the current situation in Maharashtra, this issue needs to be brought to your attention,” Raut said in the letter.

The Shiv Sena leader in his letter to the Mumbai police commissioner said, “Just today, I have received reliable information that MP Shrikant Shinde had given a contract to Raja Thakur, a gangster from Thane to attack me. He is preparing to attack me soon.”

Sanjay Raut seeking sympathy: Fadnavis

Responding to the allegations, Fadnavis said that the Rajya Sabha MP was trying to seek “sympathy” and creating “sensation” by levelling such allegations.

“Raut has been making mindless allegations and it makes us wonder what response we can give. Earlier, we used to respond to his allegations. I think he is creating sensation by levelling such allegations. He may think that he would get some sympathy out of it. But you do not get sympathy by making fake allegations,” said the home minister, as quoted by PTI.

Asked about providing protection to Raut, the home minister said, “As per Supreme Court directives, a committee has been formed to provide protection to certain leaders. The committee decides whether to provide or enhance protection to a particular leader. Chief secretary of the state is the head of this committee and the panel will take cognisance of the letter.”

Fadnavis also said that Raut had earlier made allegations about a Rs 2,000 crore deal, adding that he didn’t have a single piece of evidence to back his claims.

Complaint must be taken seriously: Aaditya

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray, MLA and son of ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, said that Raut’s complaint must be taken seriously. Calling the MLAs from the Shinde camp “traitors”, he said that one MLA had opened fire in Mahim area in Mumbai, but no action was taken against him.

The case related to Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde camp Sada Sarvankar who had allegedly fired a round during a clash between the two Shiv Sena faction workers in September last year. Sarvankar represents Mahim Assembly constituency, and had denied the allegations of opening fire, claiming that his rivals were trying to malign him.