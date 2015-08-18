Thousands of Hungary police to guard against migrant influx

The Hungarian government says the country is under an ”organized human trafficking attack” and will send several thousand police officers to the southern border with Serbia in a new effort to stem the rising flow of migrants.

Minister Janos Lazar said Tuesday that police companies of ”border hunters” would step up against the ”increasingly aggressive migrants arriving with more resolute demands.”

Close to 130,000 migrants have reached Hungary this year, already about three times as many as in 2014. Most request asylum but quickly leave for richer countries in the European Union like Germany.

Lazar said that planned penal code amendments would soon make illegal border crossings and cutting through the 4-meter (13-foot) high fence being built on the 174-kilometer (109-mile) border with Serbia punishable by several years in prison.