Thought government schools are drab? This Alwar school’s transformation has turned it into a tourist spot! PICS inside

Government Senior Secondary School, Railway Station, Alwar, Rajasthan

If you happen to visit a particular government school in Alwar, Rajasthan, then you might be mistaken that you are on a railway platform. However, this government school in the city, which is adjacent to the railway station, has done a phenomenal job to re-paint their school to resemble a railway station! Replete with a train, an engine and a platform, the school has been painted in a ‘Railway Theme’ and reason may be hiding in its name. ‘Government Senior Secondary School, Railway Station’ definitely takes its name very seriously.

While speaking to ANI, principal Purushottam Gupta said that they wanted the number of students coming to their school to increase and the transformation was necessary as many students would otherwise have moved to a private institution. The trend was seen due to lack of facilities in government schools. What is interesting about the entire renovation is that the principal’s office has been painted as a railway engine while the classrooms look like passenger compartments. The veranda of the school has also been transformed to look like a railway platform as well.

However, the man behind the idea to repaint the school as a railway platform is junior engineer Rajesh Lawania. The junior engineer said that he was looking for a ‘unique factor’ for the students to brag about their school. Lawania further continued that he has plans to make the two classrooms look like the Jaipur-Delhi double-decker train and has plans to make other two classrooms look like the Ajmer-Delhi Shatabdi Express.

Students at the Government Senior Secondary School, Railway Station, Alwar, Rajasthan

He added, “The school has become an attraction among villagers, who often come to click pictures here.”