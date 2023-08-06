‘Those who speak against Bharat Mata, we will not step back from taking their lives’: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya courted controversy after he said that “we” will treat all those who hail India as brothers but would not step back from taking the lives of those who speak against India, reported PTI.

Speaking at an event of party workers in Bangrot in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, the BJP leader said, “We are not opponents of anybody. All those who say Bharat Mata ki Jai are our brothers and we can lay down our lives for them. But, those who will speak against Bharat Mata, we will not step back from even taking their lives.”

He also hit out at Congress saying that the party used to taunt with questions about the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

All those who contend that Lord Ram is an imaginary figure must go to Ayodhya in January, when the grand temple is set to be consecrated, in order to cleanse themselves of their sins.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi will take place in the third week of January next year, which would be from 21-23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sent an official invite, Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai had said.

Vijayvargiya also credited the union government for bringing peace in the region, saying, “Now, the Tricolour is being hoisted atop every home there.”