Those who raised anti-national slogans at JNU deserve jail, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah File Image.

Launching a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday said that those youths who had raised “anti-national” slogans on the JNU campus deserved to be put behind bars.

Addressing a public meeting here in Madhya Pradesh in support of the new citizenship law, Shah said, “In JNU, some boys had raised anti-national slogans. They raised slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge ek hazar, inshallah, inshallah’. Should they not be put in jails?” Amid cheers by people, Shah said, “Rahul Baba and Kejriwal are saying- save them, save them….Are they your cousin brothers?” Shah, however, didn’t mention the exact timeline of the alleged sloganeering in his speech.

A case had been registered by Delhi police against then JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and several others, for being involved in an event at the university on February 9, 2016, in which anti-India slogans were allegedly raised.