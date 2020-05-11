  • MORE MARKET STATS

Those who promised houses failed to feed poor: Akhilesh Yadav attacks UP govt

By: |
Published: May 11, 2020 5:49:49 PM

In a separate tweet, he cited a newspaper report that a migrant woman from Nasik gave birth to a child under a tree.

 

"How difficult will be the journey of those who are born on roads. Is there anyone listening," Akhilesh asked.“How difficult will be the journey of those who are born on roads. Is there anyone listening,” Akhilesh asked.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a dig at the state BJP government, saying those who promised houses to the poor failed to feed them during the coronavirus lockdown.

Related News

In a Hindi tweet, the former state chief minister also sounded a note of warning, saying history has been a witness to the fact that whenever people took to roads, they “ousted the all-powerful”.

“The government which promised houses to all by 2022 could not provide one-time meal to hungry-thirsty people, he said, attaching a cartoon in which Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh CMs are targeted for extending “sweeping relaxations to industrialists”.

In a separate tweet, he cited a newspaper report that a migrant woman from Nasik gave birth to a child under a tree.

“How difficult will be the journey of those who are born on roads. Is there anyone listening,” Akhilesh asked.

“The government is busy in self-praise and failed to make arrangements due to which people are suffering. If the government only arranges food and employment, coronavirus will be defeated by people, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Those who promised houses failed to feed poor Akhilesh Yadav attacks UP govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Allowing migrants walk home on humanitarian ground, says Maharashtra Home minister Anim Deshmukh
2Lockdown movement: Migrants walking on roads, railway tracks grave concern, says MHA; asks states to ensure more trains to ferry them
3Maharashtra MLC election 2020: Congress rushes to control damage after Uddhav Thackeray threatens to quit race