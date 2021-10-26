‘Those who abused Shri Ram now visiting Ayodhya’: Yogi Adityanath’s scathing attack on Kejriwal

The UP chief minister also blamed the erstwhile governments of the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for "lawlessness" in the state during their rule.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on his Delhi counterpart, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal cannot handle the national capital and talks about offering free sops in Uttar Pradesh. He also said that Kejriwal used to “abuse Lord Ram” earlier but is now visiting Ayodhya as the elections are nearing in the state.

“These Delhi wale (Arvind Kejriwal) threw people from UP and Bihar out of Delhi during lockdown and are now saying we will give this and that for free in Uttar Pradesh. They threw people from UP and Bihar out of Delhi during the lockdown. They even abused Lord Ram, but now when they know things cannot be possible without the blessings of Shri Ram, they are visiting Ayodhya. It is good that they at least acknowledge the existence of Shri Ram,” Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Lucknow.

The stinging attack by Adityanath comes on a day when Kejriwal offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, and said his government will include the temple town of Ayodhya in the Delhi government’s free pilgrimage scheme.

Kejriwal said a special cabinet meeting is scheduled in Delhi on Wednesday in which Ayodhya will be included in the list of the free pilgrimage tour programme. Now the people of Delhi will be able to visit Ram Janmabhoomi as well, he added.

The UP chief minister also blamed the erstwhile governments of the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for “lawlessness” in the state during their rule.

“Congress ruled the State for many years. They were responsible for the lawlessness in the state. After Congress, came the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party. Conggress, SP, BSP should be asked, what did they do to stop migration from the state during their governments,” said Adityanath.

“During earlier governments, curfew used to be imposed on Holi, Diwali, Vijayadashmi, Janamashtami, Ram Navami etc. But now, all festivals including Diwali will be celebrated happily by all citizens in the state,” he added.