Those responsible for Bihar loss must ‘satisfy’ BJP veterans: Shatrughan Sinha

Extending his full support to the dissent by the party veterans, rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday demanded an explanation from those ‘responsible’ for the Bihar debacle and said they were answerable to ‘real stalwarts’ of BJP.

“Those responsible for the debacle must answer what, why, where & how it all happened. They must satisfy the real stalwarts/veterans of BJP. It’s just bravado of the ill advised to talk of action. The time is for reaction, understanding, apology and satisfaction of party godfathers,” Sinha tweeted.

He accused the BJP leadership of having ‘vested interests’ while stubbornly refusing to learn any lesson from the thumping loss in the Bihar Assembly elections.

“Some vested interests are still at it…refusing to learn any lessons, still working on creating misunderstandings through misinformation,” he added.

This is not the first time the disgruntled BJP leader has expressed his displeasure over his party’s loss in Bihar as he had earlier trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad had backfired and his package announcement had been nothing but a ‘poll gimmick’.

Sinha has been openly sulking about him not being a part of the BJP campaign in Bihar and has taken potshots at the party leadership saying ‘Bihari Babu’ (referring to himself), whom people of Patna sent to Parliament by a margin of lakhs, had deliberately been kept out of the campaign.

Sinha, who has been publicly praising Nitish after his win in Bihar, has reportedly been invited to his oath-taking ceremony as Bihar CM to be held on November 20.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Akhilesh Yadav are expected to attend the event.